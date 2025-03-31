'Torpedo bat' innovator and Marlins field coordinator Aaron Leanhardt explains why it took so long to come up with the idea

JUPITER, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Clayton McCullough #86 manager of the Miami Marlins and Aaron Leanhardt #72 Field Coordinator of the Miami Marlins stand in the dugout prior to the spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

MLB field coordinators generally don't draw media scrums.

But when you're Aaron "Lenny" Leanhardt, innovator of the suddenly famous "torpedo bat," you're the exception to the rule.

Leanhardt is the field coordinator for the Miami Marlins. He drew a crowd of reporters and cameras on Monday ahead of Miami's home game against the New York Mets.

Marlins’ field coordinator Aaron “Lenny” Leanhardt on the “Torpedo Bat.” pic.twitter.com/eX4VOStPbC — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) March 31, 2025

"There's a lot more cameras here today than I'm used to," Leanhardt said. ... "It's definitely been surreal for the last couple of days. At the end of the day, it's about the batter and not the bat. It's about the hitters and their hitting coaches, not their hitting implement.

"I"m happy to always help those guys get a little bit better. But ultimately it's up to them to put good swings on good pitches and grind it out every day. So credit to those guys."

Why did the 'torpedo bat' just now surface?

Per a news release announcing his hiring in January, Leanhardt's primary responsibility with the Marlins is "to integrate the use of quantitative information with on-field performance and preparation, and serve as a conduit between the analytics department and Major League staff."

But it's his role in developing the "torpedo bat" that generated countless headlines over the weekend as New York Yankees players used them during a historic home-run barrage against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Leanhardt was asked why it took so long for baseball to come up with the "torpedo bat" concept.

"All I can say is I was one of those smart guys for so long that grew up swinging those old weird-looking bats as well," Leanhardt said. "It's not until now that maybe anyone thought about this, myself included.

"You show up every day. You put on the glove you're given. You swing the bat that you're given. You put on the spikes you're given. And you go about your day as best you can. Every now and then it takes a little bit of time to question what you're doing."

"A couple of years ago some of the hitters started questioning what they were doing, and I just kind of responded to their questions."

How did baseball arrive at the 'torpedo bat?'

Before joining the Marlins, Leanhardt worked as a Major League analyst for the Yankees. Per a profile by The Athletic, Leanhardt began work on the "torpedo bat" in 2022 as a member of the Yankees' minor-league hitting department. Now the "torpedo bat" is the biggest story in baseball and one of the biggest stories in sports.

Leanhardt spoke about the "torpedo bat's" journey from his brain in 2022-23 offseason to the start of New York's 15-home run outburst in three games against Milwaukee.

"This has definitely been a project that's taken over two years to get to this point," Leanhardt said. "So, whether it's one offseason, a full season, two offseasons — that tends to be just the time scale for guys to, maybe not just buy in, but also for us to help make the adjustments to make it playable, actionable on the field for them.

"A lot of guys will test stuff behind the scenes. But they won't take it to the field necessarily until it's really dialed in for them."

In total, five Yankees players are believed to have used Leanhardt's "torpedo bat" design over the weekend. Those players accounted for nine of New York's 15 home runs.

Why aren't Marlins players using them?

Since the bat first garnered attention following New York's nine-home run outburst against Milwaukee on Saturday, players across MLB have been observed using the same bat design. So far, no Marlins are known to be among them. But that should be expected to change.

"One of the big goals here is to be as innovative and on the leading edge of things as we possibly can be," Leanhardt said. "This is certainly something we're gonna look to be on the leading edge of. It's just been a quick offseason for everyone. Lot of turnover and everything like that.

"We're getting ramped up right now with it. You'll see them on the field here in a couple weeks or a month or so. Definitely something you'll see here."

The bats are easy to spot. Instead of the gradually tapered design of traditional bats, the bulk of the wood in "torpedo bats" has been moved from the bottom of the barrel to its heart. In theory, this allows players to more consistently barrel a baseball upon contact.

Here's how Leanhardt explained it to The Athletic:

"Really," he said. "It's just about making the bat as heavy and as fat as possible in the area where you're trying to do damage on the baseball."

And if you're wondering: Yes, the bats are legal. MLB rules stipulate that bats can be no longer than 42 inches or thicker than 2.61 inches, must be made of solid wood and must not have a cup at the tip deeper than an inch. There's nothing in the rules that dictates how the mass of the bats are distributed beyond those stipulations.

But do they really work? That's up for debate. The small sample size from three Yankees games is compelling. But it's far from conclusive.

But until and unless they prove to provide some sort of detriment, expect more MLB players to give them a try.