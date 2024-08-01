Top fantasy football WR rankings, according to our experts

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 14: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

There has been something of a merry-go-round at the top wide receiver in fantasy football drafts the past few seasons. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill — all have held claim to the No. 1-ranked WR.

Looks like it's CeeDee Lamb's turn.

...that is, as long as he reports for the season. Lamb, who's in the middle of a contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys, seeking a top-of-the-market extension, has yet to report for training camp. He'll be subject to fines of $40,000 for each day he misses, on top of the reps he'll be missing out on as the team syncs up for the season.

Still, if they can manage to get him in on a new deal, the upside is endless. There's a chance the Cowboys' star wideout could inhale even more targets and catches this season than he did last.

[2024 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

Regardless of whether or not you manage to snag Lamb at the top of your drafts, there's no reason to fret; the wide receiver looks loaded once again... especially now that it's been infused by even more rookie talent, led by All-World prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

How high will drafters select the new Cardinals' WR1? Our experts have him ranked as WR9 heading into NFL training camp sessions, matching his current ADP of WR9 right on the dot.

With a number of options available to you, our fantasy football analysts are here to sift through the options with their half-point-per-reception wide receiver rankings, with plenty of surprising sleepers in the mix to fill out your rosters in 2024.

Who is your favorite fantasy football wide receiver for the 2024 season?