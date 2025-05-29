Top 10 NFL preseason games to watch feature plenty of rookies (yes, including Shedeur Sanders)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 10: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks for the hand off during the pre-season game against Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. J.J. McCarthys season was cut short due to a knee injury in the preseason game. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

By July 31, when the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions play the Hall of Fame Game, we'll be starved for football. Any football.

The full preseason schedule was officially announced by the NFL on Thursday. Plenty of teams have adopted the model of not playing any veterans before the regular season, but other teams like to get their veterans on the field for at least a few series before the games count.

We'll be tuning in during August, getting a glimpse of new rookies, veterans battling for jobs and just to see football again. Here are the 10 games to watch in the preseason:

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, Aug. 8

The Browns made themselves a story for August with their four-headed quarterback room. All eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders, even if he's fourth on the depth chart right now. How will the Browns split time between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders will be a major topic in August. If Sanders gets the fourth quarters of Cleveland's preseason games, it will keep viewers interested. On the other side, this could be a chance to see Panthers first-round pick receiver Tetairoa McMillan in his first NFL preseason snaps.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 9

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers? And if he does, will he play in the preseason? He did play some in the 2023 preseason after joining the Jets, and presumably Pittsburgh would prefer he plays some if he signs late in the offseason. If nothing else, this game might feature the first NFL preseason snaps for Jaguars cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, the second pick of the draft.

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 15

The Falcons didn't use Michael Penix Jr. much in the preseason last year, and we'll have to see how many snaps he gets this preseason. Penix doesn't have a ton of NFL reps, so it might be smart to get him some extra playing time. For the Titans, every chance they get to have No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward face live action in August is probably beneficial.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 16

We'll see how Pete Carroll decides to use rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the preseason, but the sixth pick of the draft will be fun to see on an NFL field. It also could be a look at quarterback Geno Smith in a Raiders uniform. The 49ers have some things to work out as well, after an offseason with plenty of change.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, Aug. 17

It's always fun to see rookies in the preseason, and there are two intriguing ones in this game. Travis Hunter of the Jaguars will be a curiosity throughout the preseason, as we get a look at if the team decides to play him on offense and defense and how much for each side of the ball. On the Saints' side, second-round rookie Tyler Shough has a real shot to be the Saints' first rookie quarterback to start Week 1 since 1971, but he probably needs a good preseason to win that job.

New England Patriots at New York Giants, Aug. 21

The Patriots have a lot of new talent and the preseason will be big for them to get some chemistry before the regular season begins. The Giants have three quarterbacks worth watching. Russell Wilson is the presumed starter on a new team, Jameis Winston is the veteran backup and Jaxson Dart will be the exciting first-round pick everyone wants to see. It's not completely out of the question that Dart has a big preseason, including this finale, and forces the Giants to make him the starter before Week 1.

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 22

This is one of the preseason games on the national television schedule, and it's obvious why CBS chose it. It's the third preseason game so we'll already have a look at Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the first overall pick of the NFL Draft. But all of his reps will be important. We'll also be watching second-year Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy is almost as much of a mystery as Ward because his rookie season was wiped out due to a knee injury. We saw only McCarthy throw 17 passes in one preseason game last season. Assuming the Titans and Vikings want to get Ward and McCarthy as much playing time as possible before the regular season, we should get a good look at both quarterbacks in this one.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 22

The Bears might not show a ton in the preseason as Ben Johnson takes over as the team's head coach. But it will be interesting to see how Caleb Williams looks with a new scheme, a rebuilt offensive line and two highly drafted rookie targets in tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III. And assuming Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't change his philosophy, we should see some of the reigning AFC champs' starters as well.

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 23

Realistically, we could have put all three Browns games on the list. We'll stick to only two, and the third preseason game on the Browns' schedule might have some real ramifications for how many quarterbacks are kept on the roster, who is starting and what the pecking order is behind that starter. There probably hasn't been a fifth-round pick and fourth-string quarterback to generate the type of interest Shedeur Sanders has, and he makes Cleveland is the No. 1 must-watch team of the preseason.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 23

It's possible the Colts' quarterback battle is settled before the preseason finale. Anthony Richardson will be pushed by new addition Daniel Jones, though in the Colts' perfect world Richardson would show great improvement and lock up the job. If the Colts haven't decided on a starter by this third preseason game, how each quarterback plays at Cincinnati could ultimately decide which one gets the QB1 nod for the regular season opener.