Tom Haberstroh on Harden's season debut & early season stats | Devine Intervention

Tom Haberstroh from Meadowlark Media joins Dan Devine to talk about his favorite NBA announcers, James Harden’s debut with the Clippers and a whole bunch of early season stats.

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Dan Devine is joined by Tom Haberstroh from Meadowlark Media to discuss a whole bunch of early season stats that may or may not be indicators of what is to come this NBA season.

First, Dan asks Tom what brought him joy from the basketball world this week, leading to a conversation about Hornets’ broadcaster Eric Collins and the joy with which he calls basketball games.

Then, Tom helps Dan to recap James Harden’s first game with the Los Angeles Clippers, a loss to the New York Knicks, and provides some pessimism around the idea that Harden will finally be happy instead of demanding a trade in a few months.

For the bulk of this podcast, Dan unveils his new MUGGSY scale and asks Tom to rate some early season numbers in terms of importance going forward. Is Shaedon Sharpe really this good? Are the Grizzlies the worst team in basketball? Is Cam Thomas a radioactive can of peas? Can Luka Doncic win the MVP Award this season if he stops eating cheeseburgers? The guys weigh in on all of those questions and more.

Finally, this week’s Closing Five leads to conversations about Disney soundtracks, Rock N’ Jock Basketball, Top Chef, hot peppers and Tom’s family’s journey to raise as much money for ALS research as possible.

