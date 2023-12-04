Titans fire special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after disastrous day vs Colts

Craig Aukerman FILE - Tennessee Titans special teams coach Craig Aukerman works from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday, Dec. 4, that he has fired Aukerman after the Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown followed by the punter, Ryan Stonehouse, suffering a season-ending injury on his next punt attempt. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The Tennessee Titans have made a change on their coaching staff, firing special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after a disastrous performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday that directly contributed to their 31-28 overtime loss.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced the news on Monday afternoon. Assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn will be taking Aukerman's place.

Mike Vrabel announces #Titans have fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/XJGc2g4hMW — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) December 4, 2023

Aukerman's special teams had a uniquely horrible day. The Colts blocked two of their punts (one of which was returned for a touchdown) kicker Nick Folk missed an extra point, and punter Ryan Stonehouse took a brutal hit and is now done for the season with a knee injury. Folk had to replace Stonehouse as punter.

In fact, Stonehouse's absence might have led to that failed extra point. He was the team's holder, and after the injury they had to rely on backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who used to be a holder in college.

There was one good special teams play, when Titans safety Amani Hooker ran the length of the field to return a failed two-point conversion to score two points for the Titans. But that rare pick-two wasn't enough to erase everything else.

AMANI HOOKER PICK TWO pic.twitter.com/uvfLSviHFr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Vrabel said he's excited for Quinn to get started with special teams.

"He brings a lot of experience and knowledge, and he's a great teacher," Vrabel said. "Hopefully we'll be able to continue to do the stuff we've done well, because there are plenty of things that have gone well, and hopefully eliminate those mistakes that cost you."

Quinn may want to start with those mistakes, since they absolutely cost the Titans on Sunday.