Timberwolves offseason outlook: The goal is to remain a contender, but that might not be easy

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) walks across the court during the first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Despite having one of the league's most exciting young players, and a team tailored to compete defensively, the Minnesota Timberwolves simply couldn't stack up to the power of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

It's tough to blame them.

Anthony Edwards has been superbly impressive in his young career, having now made two conference finals in the West, while producing some ridiculous offensive lines.

The Wolves, as a whole, are trying to contend in the present and the future, a strategy that rarely works, but one in which their current approach is at least understandable given Edwards' readiness to compete at a high level.

That said, they do have questions moving forward, and this past season might've been their best chance to make a real run at the Finals.

Rudy Gobert did not have a strong postseason. While never known as a particularly effective offensive player, the 32-year-old has seemingly regressed in that department, to a point where it's now fair to wonder if the extension he signed in October — three years, $109.5 million — will age like milk.

If this was Year 1 of The Great Gobert Decline, and it could very well be, these Wolves will have an albatross of a contract on their hands and very little flexibility moving forward, as they need to take care of both Julius Randle and Naz Reid this summer.

Fortunately, Edwards is locked in, as are Jaden McDaniels and rookie guard Rob Dillingham. As the Wolves will soon pivot from their older core to a younger version, growing pains are to be expected, which means it shouldn't be considered a failure if the Wolves don't return to the Conference finals next season.

2024-25 finish

Record: 49-33, sixth in the Western Conference. Lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in the West finals.

Highlight of the season

While the Wolves lost in the conference finals, making them for the second year in a row is a highlight in and of itself. The franchise has never been associated with winning, and that narrative is slowly fading away, in large part because of these past few years. If anything, making the West finals after trading Karl-Anthony Towns only further underlines their level of quality — for now at least.

Players signed for next season

Anthony EdwardsRudy GobertJaden McDanielsDonte DiVincenzoMike ConleyRob DillinghamTerrence Shannon Jr.

Key free agents

Julius Randle (player option)Naz Reid (player option)Nickeil Alexander-Walker (UFA)

Projected salary

$137,423,371

Draft picks

No. 17

No. 31

Draft focus: With so many players getting older, and the uncertainty of three key contributors, the Wolves have to look for the best player available, positions be damned. If that aligns with the player being a big, physical wing or a potent defensive center, all the better.

Roster-building tools

The Wolves would like to get Randle, Reid and Alexander-Walker back. They each are likely looking at salary increases, meaning the Wolves could exceed the first apron and then not have any notable money to spend. As such, if they are to make changes, expect them to operate via the trade market.

Needs and goals

To keep it simple, the Wolves have to remain true in their dedication of building around Edwards, preferably by going younger and providing him with a roster that has more long-term upside. Those changes might be a few years away, however. As for what they're hoping to achieve next year, you have to think they expect to be back in the West finals, even if that might seem like a tall task.