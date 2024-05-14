Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined $75K for 'inappropriate and unprofessional gesture' toward referees

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 12: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 12, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Rudy Gobert and his cash money fingers are being fined by the NBA yet again. The Minnesota Timberwolves' star defender will have to fork over $75,000 for making an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials."

That's quite a lot of words and quite a sizable fine, but the NBA doesn't like it when players question their "integrity." So let's take a look at the gesture that so ruffled the NBA's feathers.

The NBA has fined Rudy Gobert 75K for making a “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture.” pic.twitter.com/HACTOX9kSI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 14, 2024

Gobert flashed the cash money hand signs toward the referees late in the Timberwolves' 115-107 Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets. It was done out of frustration: he made the gesture after he was called for his second offensive foul in as many possessions, and they were called by the same referee.

Scott Foster. The famous/infamous referee who has been accused of showing bias throughout his career. He called both of those offensive fouls on Gobert, just like he did back on March 6, which was the last time Gobert was fined for making that same gesture toward the same referee.

According to the NBA, that's why Gobert's fine was so large. They took into account his history of "improper conduct" toward game officials.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets will face off in Game 5 on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.