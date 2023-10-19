Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints game

Evan Engram Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 7 of the NFL season. This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints. Whether Jaguars quarterback Travis Lawrence will play in this week's game remains in question since he his knee this weekend. The Saints will be looking to snap out of their slump in Week 7. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Jaguars vs. Saints game on?

Thursday night's Jaguars at Saints game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Jaguars vs. Saints game?

