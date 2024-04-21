Texas high schools complete 23-inning, 2-day marathon baseball game

Public Baseball Field, School Sports Field with Chainlink Fence in Rural Small Town America Empty baseball field, school sports field with chainlink fence at high school or public park in rural small town America. Nostalgia concept for junior high school sports team, physical education, or community sport recreation center. No people, copy space in sky during day during sunset. (Jena Ardell/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Midland High School and Odessa High School started playing a baseball game on Friday. More than 25 hours later, the game ended.

Midland defeated Odessa 4-3 to complete a 23-inning, two-marathon on Saturday, the longest baseball game in state history. Per ESPN, that inning total also ties the game for the third-longest in U.S. high school baseball history.

The two teams came only two innings short of reaching the national record. The total length of the game was six-and-a-half hours, with 602 pitches thrown

Here is what it looks like that game finally ends:

Per KMID's Kayler Smith, the game started at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Odessa and was called around 8:30 p.m. due to darkness, with Midland leading 3-2 in the top of the 14th inning. Midland had a chance to end the game as soon as it resumed at 3 p.m., but Odessa scored to keep it going.

The 3-3 tie was finally broken on an RBI groundout by Wyatt Krueger in the top of 23rd, with Jake Nava finally putting an end to the game in the bottom of the inning, his fifth scoreless frame.

And then the two teams started playing the game actually scheduled for Saturday.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!