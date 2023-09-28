Texans' QB C.J. Stroud named NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Coming off his first career win as an NFL starter on Sunday, C.J. Stroud was already having a good week following the Houston Texans' 37-17 beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

What could make that even better?

How about the Texans' quarterback earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month? It's the first time in six years Houston has had a player named and only the ninth time in franchise history a rookie received the recognition.

The No. 2 overall pick has thrown for 906 yards, which is the third-most in NFL history through his first three weeks — only Cam Newton (1,012) and Justin Herbert (931) have thrown for more to start their career.

Then there was Stroud's historic Week 2 performance against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ohio State product's 384 passing yards were the second-most in Texans' history for a rookie, as well as the second most in the NFL by someone 21 or younger since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Matthew Stafford threw for 422 yards in 2009.

Overall, Stroud has a 98.0 passer rating after completing 78-of-121 pass attempts (64.5 percent) for 906 yards. He has four touchdowns — two in each of the last two games — and still hasn't tossed an interception. Among rookie signal callers, Stroud ranks first in completions, yards, passer rating, touchdown passes, touchdown-interception ratio, and more.

In fact, Stroud's 121 passes without an interception moved him past Warren Moon (103), Carson Wentz (102), Case Keenum (102) and Tom Brady (101) for most passes attempted to begin a career without an interception.