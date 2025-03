CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 26: Darrell Taylor #52 of the Chicago Bears rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Darrell Taylor is headed to Houston on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, according to the NFL Network.

The defensive end had 32 tackles and three sacks last season with the Chicago Bears. The Texans will mark the 27-year-old's third team in the league. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 65 career games, Taylor has 24.5 sacks and 123 combined tackles.