Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL offseason primer: Run it back after surprise NFC South title?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 15: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 during an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season: 9-8, won NFC South, lost in divisional round

Overview: Tampa Bay's gamble on Baker Mayfield worked out, as the journeyman quarterback threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions and led the Bucs to an NFC South title and the divisional round.

The Bucs have work to do to keep this group together. Mayfield is a free agent, as is All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., not to mention other aging but impactful contributors to their recent success. They appeared to make significant steps in retaining part of the team's successful core by re-signing star receiver Mike Evans on a two-year, $52 million deal on Monday.

The ceiling with Mayfield under center may not be through the roof, but it's hard to see better options at this point for the Bucs than running it back, capitalizing on what still appears to be a weak NFC South and seeing where that shakes out.

They'll be doing so without offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who was hired as the new head coach of the division rival Carolina Panthers. But otherwise, things might look pretty similar in 2024 in Tampa, which isn't a bad thing.

Key free agents

S Antoine Winfield Jr.LB Lavonte DavidLB Devin WhiteG Aaron StinnieDT Greg GainesG Matt Feiler

Who's in/out:Baker Mayfield is reportedly returning on a three-year, $100 million deal including $50 million guaranteed. Mike Evans is back on a two-year, $52 million deal, and the Bucs placed the franchise tag on star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The ceiling for this team may quite not be Super Bowl champion anymore, but Tampa Bay clearly prioritized keeping a good thing together.

Key free-agent needs

Interior offensive lineEdge rusher

Why the holes? Center Ryan Jensen retired, so the Bucs need help along the interior of their o-line. And finding a pass rusher to pair with 2023 first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey, who was named Rookie of the Month in November and had a standout debut campaign, would boost the front seven.

Do they have the money?

Tampa Bay is $22.5 million under the salary cap, according to Spotrac, making it possible to retain most of their key free agents.

Potential notable cuts

WR Russell GageLB Anthony Nelson

Why they might be gone: The team reportedly plans to release linebacker Shaq Barrett, which will result in a roughly $5 million cap savings after he becomes a post-June 1 cut. Gage missed last season with a torn patellar tendon and is due $13.35 million against the cap in 2024. Nelson, meanwhile, is scheduled to make $5.4 million next fall and is less impactful than other defenders the Bucs might want to bring back.

2023 NFLPA report card

Draft picks

1st round: No. 262nd round: No. 573rd round: No. 894th round: No. 1246th round: No. 2006th round: No. 220 (compensatory)7th round: No. 246

Good draft fit

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Why him? Verse's game is all about power, and he could be a "high-end secondary pass rusher," according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Nate Tice. That would fit a need for the Bucs, who are picking 26th overall, thanks to their success this past season. Washington's Troy Fautanu makes sense for the Bucs too, though he's more of a guard/tackle prospect than a center.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The hope is that the Buccaneers can bring back most of what worked last year; Mayfield and Evans are both free agents. And the team is going to miss OC Dave Canales, though we should also mention Tampa Bay ranked a modest 20th in points scored and 23rd in yards last year. The offense needs to get Chris Godwin more invested around the goal line (he scored just twice last year), and a third wide receiver of note would make this team much more difficult to defend. It's likely Tampa Bay takes a swing at a field-stretching receiver in the draft. — Scott Pianowski