Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game tonight on NBC

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

It's Week 13 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Green Bay Packers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Chiefs at Packers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Packers game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Chiefs vs. Packers game on?

Sunday night's Chiefs vs. Packers game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Chiefs at Packers game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Chiefs vs. Packers game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: