Sunday Night Football: Jets vs. Raiders score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 05: Aidan O'Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders gestures as he leaves the field after the Raiders defeated the New York Giants 30-6 at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We're over halfway through the NFL season now, but the Las Vegas Raiders' season just got started.

Only days after owner Mark Davis finally gave head coach Josh McDaniels his walking papers and named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach, the Raiders went and beat the stuffing out of the New York Giants 30-6. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell is finally getting an opportunity to play and be properly evaluated. Running back Josh Jacobs finally got the touches he desired. Wide receivers Tre Tucker, Davante Adams, and Jakobi Meyers were all part of the master plan. And everyone appeared to be happier than they'd been at any point in the season.

So it's not really the best time for a struggling team to face the reborn Raiders. But the New York Jets can only go where the schedule tells them to, and in Week 10, they're playing in Las Vegas. Fortune continues to frown on the Jets (Zach Wilson is still the team's starting QB), but they can stop the Raiders' narrative right in its tracks by pulling out a win on Sunday night.

