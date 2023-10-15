Sunday Night Football: How to watch the New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills on NBC tonight

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 8: Deonte Banks #25 of the New York Giants looks on against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

It's Week 6 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans in London, the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Jets, and, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the New York Giants face off against the Buffalo Bills in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Giants vs. Bills, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Giants at Bills game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Giants vs. Bills game on?

Sunday night's Giants at Bills game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Giants vs. Bills game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Giants vs. Bills game?

