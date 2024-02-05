Sun announce re-signing of center Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner reportedly returns

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, center, attempts a free-throw shot as center Brionna Jones (42), left, and official Mike Price watch during the second half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The Connecticut Sun decided to bring the band back together in an attempt to finally win the WNBA Finals together. On Monday, the Sun announced the re-signing of center Brionna Jones, while forward DeWanna Bonner has reportedly re-signed, too.

Both post players signed one-year deals to return to Connecticut and keep the core intact that finished with the third-best record (27-13) in the WNBA and ended its season in the semifinals.

PRESS RELEASE: Brionna Jones Re-Signs with Connecticut Sun



Jones, who has spent her entire seven-year career with the Sun, will be an unrestricted free agent next season. Her year ended on June 20 after she sustained an Achilles rupture. Prior to the injury, the two-time All-Star was having a career year with 15.9 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game.

"We are looking forward to a full year with Breezy on the floor," head coach Stephanie White said in the statement announcing the moves. "She is the ultimate teammate, competitor and leader. She's worked hard through the process of her recovery and rehab and we are ready to get to work with her."

Bonner, a five-time All-Star, was an unrestricted free agent and entertained conversations with the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm before ultimately deciding to rejoin the Sun, according to ESPN.

She's coming off a season in which she played in all 40 games and averaged 17.4 points. Bonner shot 42.5 percent from the field and finished the season with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Connecticut hopes to finally get over the hump after playing in the semifinals the last four-consecutive seasons, including a lost in the 2022 WNBA Finals.