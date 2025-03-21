Stephen Curry exits game with pelvic contusion after landing hard on tailbone

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are holding their breath on Stephen Curry.

The former MVP exited Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent injury after landing hard on his tailbone on a drive in the third quarter. The Warriors later announced he would not return due to a pelvic contusion.

Steph suffered an injury after a HARD fall 😳



Hope he's OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L1jnes5Eou — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2025

Curry was in clear pain after the impact. He left the court under his own power, but in clear discomfort as massaged his tailbone and lower back before heading to the locker room.

Concern for the Warriors: Steph Curry just went to the locker room grabbing at his tailbone after a hard fall. Here he is discussing it with Drew Yoder and Rick Celebrini and then walking to locker room gingerly with Celebrini. pic.twitter.com/QsXRKhiMw4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2025

That would be the last thing the Warriors want to see during their recent hot streak, especially Curry missed Tuesday's game to rest his back, which had been ailing him recently.