Stefon Diggs agrees to 3-year, $69 million contract with Patriots, $26 million guaranteed

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Last year, Stefon Diggs being traded was one of the bigger stories of the offseason. This year, he hit free agency and it was pretty quiet for a while.

Diggs has finally found a team. He agreed to a three-year deal that could be worth up to $69 million, with $26 million guaranteed, according to reports.

The interest in Diggs was a lot cooler this offseason after he tore his ACL in Week 8 last season. That injury, combined with Diggs' age (he'll turn 32 in November) and declining production the last two seasons meant there were more questions about him as he hit the open market.

Last year, Diggs' time with the Buffalo Bills ended when he was part of a surprising blockbuster trade. Diggs was traded with a sixth-round pick to the Houston Texas for a second- and fifth-round pick. Diggs had 496 yards and three touchdowns in his eight games with the Texans before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

One reason the Bills traded Diggs is he started showing signs of decline two seasons ago. Diggs' yards per game has dropped from 89.3 in 2022 to 69.6 in 2023 to 62 last season. His touchdowns went from 11 to 8 to 3 in that time frame.

Even if Diggs was healthy, teams were going to have to account for that as Diggs enters his 11th season. The Texans made what seemed to be odd decision after the trade for Bills to restructure Diggs' contract to allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season. It didn't turn out to be the boon for Diggs that it could have been had he stayed healthy and had a big season with the Texans.

Diggs does have a strong track record. He made four Pro Bowls in four seasons with the Bills, has six 1,000-yard seasons in his career and has 70 career touchdowns. He might not be an unquestioned No. 1 receiver anymore but he can still help an offense.

The market cooled a bit on Diggs after a Texans season that didn't go how anyone hoped. But his wait to sign is over.