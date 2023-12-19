Steelers WR George Pickens explains why he didn't block on run near goal line vs. Colts: Didn't 'want to get an injury'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens took heat on Saturday when he declined to block near the goal line on a run against the Indianapolis Colts that came up short of a touchdown.

On Tuesday he explained the decision. In short, he didn't want to get hurt.

Pickens discussed his decision with reporters while citing a run block by Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell that resulted in a season-ending fractured fibula.

"I was just trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation, the same thing that happened to (him)," Pickens said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I ain't want to get an injury. When you stay on the block too low, you can get ran up on very easily."

The play in question took place in the first quarter of a scoreless game. Running back Jaylen Warren took a pitch from the seven-yard line and ran around the left end. He had a shot at the end zone, but was tackled from behind by linebacker E.J. Speed when cornerback Jaylon Jones impeded his path. Pickens had a chance to block Jones but instead stood and did nothing.

George Pickens on why he didn’t block for Warren: “I was just trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation, the same thing that happened to (him). I ain't want to get an injury. When you stay on the block too low, you can get ran up on very easily.”



The Steelers went on to score a touchdown on a fourth-down sneak by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Indianapolis won the game 30-13.

Comparing Sunday's play to run that got Tank Dell injured

Pickens cited Dell, who fractured his fibula on a goal-line run in a Texans win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 3. Dell's injury took place in a decidedly different situation than the play where Pickens declined to block. On that play, Dell lined up on the interior of a power run formation at the goal line. His leg got pinned under a pile of players on the play.

The Texans are in for the TD, but Tank Dell is down after the play. pic.twitter.com/HijvWgRro0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Saturday wasn't the first time Pickens has drawn attention for his lack of engagement on a run play. He's previously drawn criticism for declining to block against the New England Patriots and not making an effort to recover a loose ball against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Tomlin addresses Pickens

Pickens has also garnered attention for his outward expressions of frustration on the football field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters last week that he and Pickett had met to discuss how to handle frustrations in "a professional and mature way." That was after Pittsburgh's Week 14 loss to the Patriots.

Tomlin addressed Pickens again on Monday following Pittsburgh's loss to Indianapolis.

“I thought he was better but still has, obviously, room for continued improvement,” Tomlin told reporters.

Tomlin then pointed to Pickens' failure to block on the Warren run as an area for progress.

“That’s one of the examples I’m talking about in terms of obvious room for improvement,” Tomlin continued.

Pickens brushed off the broader criticism of his effort on Tuesday while criticizing media.

"No, not really because like I said, once again, it's media guys," Pickens said, per Pryor, when asked if the criticism bothered him. "Guys who ain't never played a game, they got a job in doing media. They're never going to be in the NFL. They're just media guys."