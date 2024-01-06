Steelers' T.J. Watt, NFL's sack leader, limps back to locker room with knee injury

Newsmaker Names Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts near teammate linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not the same team without T.J. Watt, and they saw their superstar defender go down with a knee injury Saturday.

Watt was following a play when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley rolled out, and jumped up to try and bat down a pass. When he landed, teammate Montravius Adams came down and hit Watt in the left knee. Watt stayed down while teammates took a knee around him with concerned looks on their faces.

Watt went to the medical tent, then walked slowly back to the locker room. He had his gloves off, which indicated his day was done. If Watt could return he surely would have, considering the Steelers were fighting for a playoff spot in Week 18.

Watt was having a big day. He got his 19th sack, taking over the NFL lead. That made some history and put him on the doorstep of some more history.

Then the injury happened. Watt is the Steelers' best player and perhaps the best defensive player in the NFL. The Steelers had more to worry about than just their playoff future during Saturday's game.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!