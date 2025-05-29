Steelers reportedly eyeing TE Jonnu Smith in potential trade with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Jonnu Smith #9 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in trade talks to add another weapon to the offense, eyeing Miami Dolphins veteran tight end Jonnu Smith as a potential trade target, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move would reunite Smith with current Steelers OC Arthur Smith, for whom he's played in three of his eight NFL seasons (2019, 2020, 2023).

Smith, 29, is coming off a career-best year in his first season with the Dolphins. In his eighth NFL season, he posted career highs in catches (88), receiving yards (884) and receiving success rate (63.1%) in 2024, while matching a previous career high with eight receiving touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.

Smith signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Miami as a free agent in March of 2024, but Schefter reports that Smith is seeking a re-worked contract after his breakout campaign.

