Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett leaves Week 13 vs. Cardinals due to an ankle injury

Arizona Cardinals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury. After being evaluated in the blue tent, Pickett walked to the locker room.

After further evaluation, the team deemed Pickett questionable to return to the contest.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is questionable to return today due to an ankle injury, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/HjXPn5HMN8 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 3, 2023

The hit came with 5:10 to go in the second quarter. The Steelers were driving toward the end zone with the game tied 3-3. On third down, Pickett scrambled and dove for the end zone. Pickett was tackled from behind and took a shot to his upper body before he hit the ground.

He was able to limp off the field under his own power, and was sent to the blue tent.

Pickett eventually walked to the locker room with trainers. He was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who the team used to try and convert on fourth down. Trubisky handed off to running back Najee Harris on the play, but he was stuffed at the goal line. The Steelers turned the ball over on downs at the one-yard line.

Pickett came into Week 13 questionable due to an ankle injury, but was able to practice in full during the week.

This story will be updated.