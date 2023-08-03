St. Louis Cardinals superfan 'Rally Runner' arrested for role in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A St. Louis Cardinals superfan was charged this week for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, .
Daniel Donnelly Jr., otherwise known as “Rally Runner,” is facing five federal charges, including a felony count of civil disorder, after officials said he stormed the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
Donnelly posted a 26-minute video on Facebook in which he admitted to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and said he “literally got further than anyone.” Authorities said he helped a crowd pass a ladder to the entrance of a tunnel that led into the Capitol and later threw items, yelled at police and held up a riot shield while others sprayed chemical irritants, per the report.
In his video, Donnelly said that others “followed my lead.”
He was interviewed by authorities later that month, but he wasn't charged until this week. At one point, pushed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Donnelly was arrested on Wednesday in Missouri.
Donnelly, 43, is best known as a Cardinals super fan who frequently paints his face red and jogs around Busch Stadium. He reportedly legally changed his name to “Rally Runner,” and wore his all-red gear and face paint to the Capitol in 2021.
Donnelly's arrest came just one day after related to his effort to overturn the presidential election results in 2020 ahead of the riots at the Capitol. It marked the third time Trump has been indicted since leaving office.
Donnelly is now the second superfan from Missouri to be arrested and federally charged this summer. after he allegedly perpetrated a string of bank robberies throughout the Midwest. Xaviar Babudar, who would attend Chiefs games in a wolf costume, had been on the run from authorities for about four months.