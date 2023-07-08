Spurs vs. Hornets: How to watch Wembanyama's NBA summer league debut, schedule, streaming info and more

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, dunks during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The NBA draft is done, the temperature is rising, and you know what that means: NBA Summer League games are here. During this summer offseason, all 30 teams will hit the court for games across Las Vegas, Sacramento and Salt Lake City. The 2023 NBA summer season is stirring up some extra buzz due to one new 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs player in particular: Victor Wembanyama. The French player plans to make his post-draft NBA debut on opening night of the NBA 2K24 Summer League tonight.

Ready to kick back, relax and watch some basketball this summer? Here’s how to watch NBA Summer League games, including where to stream Wembanyama's first Spurs game without cable and the full schedule for the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

How to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets game

Tonight marks the first Spurs game with Wembanyama in the mix. The Spurs play the Hornets at 9 p.m. over on ESPN.

What channel are NBA summer league games on?

NBA summer league games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.

Which summer games is Wembanyama playing in?

The Spurs plan on playing Victor Wembanyama this summer, but it is unclear how many games he'll play in. The Spurs are scheduled to play against the Hornets on day one of the California Classic Summer League (on ESPN2).

NBA summer league schedule and streaming info

All eyes are on opening night of the NBA 2K24 Summer League, where Wembanyama will make his Spurs debut.

July 7

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

New Orleans vs. Minnesota: 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Denver vs. Milwaukee: 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Chicago vs. Toronto: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Portland vs. Houston: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland vs. Brooklyn: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Charlotte vs. San Antonio: 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Sacramento vs. Atlanta: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers: 11:00 p.m. (ESPN)

July 8

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Miami vs. Boston: 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

New York vs. Philadelphia: 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

Detroit vs. Orlando: 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Memphis vs. Chicago: 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Indiana vs. Washington: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix: 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

LA Clippers vs. Utah: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 9

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Toronto vs. Cleveland: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte: 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

New York vs. Brooklyn: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Detroit vs. Houston: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Boston vs. Washington: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

San Antonio vs. Portland: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Atlanta vs. Denver: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

New Orleans vs. Golden State: 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 10

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Memphis vs. Cleveland: 6 p.m. (ESPNews)

Phoenix vs. Miami: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Philadelphia vs. Dallas: 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Indiana vs. Orlando: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Minnesota vs. Utah: 10 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 11

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee: 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Phoenix vs. New Orleans: 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Portland vs. Charlotte: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Chicago vs. Sacramento: 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Washington vs. San Antonio: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 12

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

LA Clippers vs. Memphis: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Minnesota vs. Atlanta: 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golden State vs. Dallas: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Toronto vs. Detroit: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oklahoma City vs. Indiana: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

New York vs. Orlando: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Denver vs. Utah: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

L.A. Lakers vs. Boston: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 13

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Cleveland vs. Chicago: 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Brooklyn vs. Toronto: 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Miami vs. Milwaukee: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Houston vs. Golden State: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Charlotte vs. New Orleans: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Portland vs. Orlando: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Minnesota vs. Sacramento: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 14

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia: 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Oklahoma City vs. Washington: 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dallas vs. Indiana: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Boston vs. New York: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Antonio vs. Detroit: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Miami vs. vs. Denver: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Utah vs. Phoenix: 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 15

NBA 2K24 Summer League Quarterfinals

July 16

NBA 2K24 Summer League Semifinals

July 17

NBA 2K24 Summer League Championship