Spurs' Victor Wembanyama nails Halloween costume, shows off Slender Man costume ahead of game vs. Suns

Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama walks up the court during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 117-103. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP)

Victor Wembanyama wasn't just excited about his first matchup against Kevin Durant on Tuesday night. The No. 1-overall pick in the draft also couldn't wait to show off his Halloween costume.

Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs game against the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama entered Footprint Center as the 2009 fictional character, Slender Man.

Wemby as Slenderman for Halloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/wHWfjybW3g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2023

It's possible the rookie may take the crown away from noted Halloween fanatic Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks forward played the day before the holiday, but that certainly didn't curb his enthusiasm.

Antetokounmpo came dressed as the Incredible Hulk before the Bucks' 122-114 win over the Miami Heat. The NBA champion even took questions as the Marvel superhero.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just did his full media availability with an Incredible Hulk mask on his face.



Remained earnest and serious throughout the entire session. pic.twitter.com/qa7URaQFS1 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 31, 2023

And who could forget LeBron James pulling out the works to transform himself into the Beetle Juice. The Los Angeles Lakers forward showed off his threads on Instagram.

It remains to be seen if the Spurs forward will follow Antetokounmpo and James' examples and commit to his the Slender Man role with the same energy. For Wembanyama's first go round since entering the league, his costume was a perfect success.

Through his first two weeks, he's showing off his range of abilities both on and off the court.