Sources: Big Ten adding Oregon and Washington, leaving Pac-12 with uncertain future

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: The Big Ten logo on a helmet during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big Ten is in the final stages of negotiating an expansion to 18 teams and adding the Universities of Oregon and Washington, industry sources told Yahoo Sports.

The move adds a Pacific Northwest presence to the arrival of USC and UCLA while bringing two known football brands to the Big Ten’s broadcast offerings.

Both schools are expected to agree to a cut rate — perhaps as low as 50 percent — of the Big Ten’s media revenue that could reach $65 million/year per institution. That is still more than the Pac-12’s proposed media deal with Apple TV+, which is estimated to be in the $20-25 million range.

While contracts are not signed, deals have been agreed to in principle. Big Ten presidents met Friday morning to discuss expansion and settled concerns about increased travel and the logistics of an 18-team conference.

After a roller coaster of exploration and negotiation across the week, the Ducks and Huskies will exit the Pac-12, leaving the 108-year-old league with an uncertain future.

The University of Arizona is thus expected to take an offer to head to the Big 12, and both Arizona State and Utah could follow. The Pac-12 was already down to nine teams with the defections of Colorado, USC and UCLA in 2024.

The four remaining schools — Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State — will need to regroup, either on their own or together. If the Pac-12 survives as a brand, it will be unrecognizable to its reputation as the Conference of Champions that served as the preeminent college athletics league out west for generations.