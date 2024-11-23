Singer Khalid comes out as gay after being outed online

The 26-year-old singer Khalid came out as gay in a series of posts uploaded to X yesterday in response to some tweets, later deleted, by someone purporting to be an ex. In one of his posts, he put an emoji of a rainbow flag and said, "There y'all go, next topic, please." He also responded to a user's comment that said, "Wait, I hope Mr Khalid isn't GEHHH," replying, "I am! And that's okay."

🏳️‍🌈!!!

there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

Khalid, known for his popular songs "Location" and "Young, Dumb, and Broke," both of which have over one billion streams on Spotify and are certified diamond, seemed to be in good spirits as he uploaded a statement. "I got outted and the world still continues to turn," he wrote in the post published on Friday. "Let's get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain't nobodies business! But I am okay with me, love yall."

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

The whole debacle started after a user on X named Hugo Almonte uploaded since-deleted posts in which he alluded to sleeping with different artists and alleged that "One of your favorite gay R&B singers" had "tried to set me up and lie that I broke into his house." He later shared a photo of himself with Khalid.

X users continued to comment online, one writing, "The closet was glass, baby, but we accept you. It's not about who you love; it's about your artistry." The singer replied, "I wasn't hiding anything! It's just not any of your business."

I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business https://t.co/jAW9f7I5oO — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

The singer, who is also known for his hit "lovely" with Billie Eilish, continued to underscore the fact that he is not ashamed of who he is. In the last response he uploaded to one X user, who said that Khalid had created a LGBTQ anthem in 2022 and wasn't "hiding" his sexuality, the singer responded: "Thank you!!! I was never hiding."

thank you!!!! I was never hiding https://t.co/1yhNythnMP — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

His posts were met with an outpouring of support. "Don't feel any pressure to speak about it anymore; you don't owe anyone any type of explanation," one person wrote in response to one of Khalid's posts, adding that they were "so incredibly sorry that this wasn't able to be on your own terms. but if you do ever wanna tell it your own way in the future, we're ALL here to listen and support with open arms."