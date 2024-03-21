Shohei Ohtani's reps request law enforcement investigate alleged theft by fired interpreter, per report

BASEBALL-USA-MLB-DODGERS-OHTANI-INTERPRETER-THEFT This picture taken on March 16, 2024 shows Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (R) and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (L) attending a press conference at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul ahead of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series baseball game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers said on March 21 they had fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter after the Japanese baseball star's representatives claimed he had been the victim of "a massive theft" reported to involve millions of dollars. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani's representatives have contacted law enforcement and requested they investigate a "massive theft" by fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, according to ESPN's Tisha Thompson.

Attorneys for the Los Angeles Dodgers star accused Mizuhara of stealing money to pay off his gambling debts with an allegedly illegal bookmaker on Wednesday. Mizuhara's firing was announced immediately after the news broke, in between the Dodgers' season-opening games in South Korea.

An MLB source reportedly told ESPN the league has not been contacted by federal authorities over the matter and its next step is to gather facts about a situation that has only become more confusing as details are revealed.

The Ohtani camp has presented two stories to explain why Ohtani's name was found on a wire transfer to an associate the bookmaker. The first was given Tuesday, when both an Ohtani spokesperson and Mizuhara said Ohtani had agreed to pay off $4.5 million in gambling debts for Mizuhara, who is a close friend and has worked with him his entire MLB career. Using a wire to pay gambling debts is a federal crime.

When an ESPN reporter asked Ohtani's people about Mizuhara claiming Ohtani himself sent the wire, the camp proceeded to disavow Mizuhara and have their attorneys release the following statement:

"In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

Mizuhara gave another interview as well, saying he had not been truthful and that Ohtani had no knowledge about his gambling debts. He declined to comment on the theft accusations.

Ohtani's handlers reportedly didn't talk to Ohtani before commenting on interpreter

The shifting stories effectively poured gasoline on a situation that was already going to see rampant speculation over what happened behind the scenes.

One day later, the Ohtani camp attempted to explain the change to ESPN, claiming Ohtani's handlers in South Korea had relied solely on Mizuhara to translate for Ohtani while trying to determine what had happened.

After the Dodgers' season-opening win on Wednesday — in which Mizuhara continued working as interpreter — Dodger officials reportedly called a clubhouse meeting to inform the players a negative story was coming later in the day.

Mizuhara reportedly proceeded to apologize and admit he has a gambling addiction. It was only then that Ohtani allegedly understood what was happening and began asking questions. His camp proceeded to disavow Mizuhara and accuse him of theft.

Ohtani declined comment to reporters after the Dodgers' second game on Thursday. The Dodgers do not play again until their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28.