Seventeen injured after man drives car into crowd at Liverpool Premier League parade

Police officers cover with an inflatable tent, behind a firefighter vehicle, the tents delimiting the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. A car collided with a number of pedestrians in Liverpool, northern England, on May 26 evening during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade, police said. Police said they were contacted shortly after 6pm (1700 GMT) 'following reports of a collision between a car and a number of pedestrians' in the city centre. One man has been arrested, according to the police, who did not say whether there were any casualties.

Seventeen people were injured Monday after a man drove a car into a crowd at Liverpool's Premier League parade, according to multiple reports.

Merseyside police confirmed they were called to the scene after "a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street." The man driving the car was detained by police.

I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon ❤️ https://t.co/Gq74CMohOZ — Kim Johnson (@KimJohnsonMP) May 26, 2025

Emergency services arrived on scene to treat those injured in the crash. An air ambulance was called in to assist. Police also set up an inflatable tent at the scene.

Merseyside police said they would "issue more updates" on the situation when available.

Liverpool issued a statement Monday offering "thoughts and prayers" to those injured. The team said it would offer "full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

Supporters packed the streets to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League title. Liverpool officially won the title with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The team technically wrapped up the title after defeating Tottenham in April, but weren't awarded the trophy until Sunday.

The win marked the first time since the 2019-20 season Liverpool won the Premier League. It was the 20th time in franchise history Liverpool won the Premier League.

The parade took place on a bank holiday — a public holiday in the United Kingdom — prior to the parade, the team said roughly one million people were expected in Liverpool due to the holiday.

