Selling our spiciest takes with Frank Schwab, Aidan Hutchinson joins | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more.

Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more.

Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.

6:10 - Fitz is all in on the Dallas Cowboys

10:40 - Frank thinks Brian Daboll is a one-year wonder

14:45 - Fitz isn't ready to give up on the Miami Dolphins

18:05 - Frank thinks this is a year a non-quarterback wins MVP

24:55 - Frank: the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions will be the 1 seeds

31:10 - Frank picks the Seahawks to win the NFC West

35:55 - Aidan Hutchinson on the Detroit Lions' hot start

43:40 - Michael Lombardi joins the show

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."