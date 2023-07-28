Seahawks first-round CB Devon Witherspoon reportedly ends holdout, agrees to 4-year, $31M rookie deal

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) walks off the field following minicamp Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the NFL football team's facilities in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The final unsigned player from the 2023 NFL Draft has finally agreed to a contract.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon and the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him fifth overall in April, have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $31.86 million contract with a signing bonus just north of $20 million. Like all rookie contracts, Witherspoon's is fully guaranteed.

Holdout is over: The #Seahawks and first-round CB Devon Witherspoon have agreed to terms on his four year, $31.86M fully guaranteed deal that includes a $20.2M signing bonus, source said. The No. 5 pick is the last first-rounder to get done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2023

It's not clear why Witherspoon elected to hold out until now. The terms of his rookie contract (the years, salary, and signing bonus) aren't negotiable, and only a few details (like payment of the signing bonus) are. For example, three of the players taken ahead of him in the draft negotiated for their signing bonuses to be paid up front. Further details about Witherspoon's contract are not available.

Witherspoon's holdout caused him to miss two days of camp, but head coach Pete Carroll didn't seem all that worried when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. Witherspoon had already participated in minicamp in May, and Carroll was confident he'd be back in camp shortly.

“He’s not here today. He knows everything he needs to know,” Carroll said via Sports Illustrated. “I can’t imagine he won’t be here very soon. He knows what is going on right now and we’ll see what happens."

Turns out Carroll was right.