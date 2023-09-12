Seahawks adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters after injuries in opening loss

Jason Peters FILE - Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters (71) waits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, with the team having concerns about the health of both of their starting tackles. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File) (Gary McCullough/AP)

Jason Peters is still going strong.

The Seattle Seahawks signed the 41-year-old veteran offensive tackle on Tuesday after a string of injuries on their offensive line, his agency said, via ESPN. Peters will first sign with Seattle’s practice squad.

Perennial Pro-Bowl OT Jason Peters is signing with the Seahawks, per his agent @eliteloyaltysp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

The move to add Peters came after both right tackle Abraham Lucas and left tackle Charles Cross were knocked out of the Seahawks' 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Lucas missed the second half of the game at Lumen Field with a sore patella, an injury that has been lingering since training camp. Cross left the game in the second half with a toe injury, and did not return.

That left Jake Curhan and Stone Forsyth, both third-year backups, to take their place. The only other tackle on Seattle’s roster is Greg Eiland.

While neither Lucas or Cross’ injuries appear to be overly serious or long-term issues, Peters’ presence on the roster adds a bit of stability for the time being.

Peters first entered the league in 2004 after going undrafted out of Arkansas. The nine-time Pro Bowler quickly became a consistent starter throughout the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before a long 11-season stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles — who he helped to a Super Bowl win in 2017. Peters then had one-year runs with both the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, where he appeared in 10 games and made one start last season.

The Rams rolled past the Seahawks in Sunday's season opener in Sattle behind dominant outings from Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua, who each accounted for 119 receiving yards in the win . Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith went 16-of-26 for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle will take on the Detroit Lions next on Sunday. It’s unclear if either Lucas or Cross will be available for that matchup in Michigan.