Russell Wilson benched by Broncos, setting up huge questions for important offseason

The Denver Broncos take on the Minnesota Vikings during week 11 of the NFL season DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of the game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 during week 11 of the NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /Denver Post via Getty Images)

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton was always going to be a year-to-year relationship. If Wilson took off under Payton, they could live happily together for years to come.

If not, a major change would be on the table.

The Broncos are, at least, hedging their bets on Wilson. The Broncos are benching Wilson, leaving open the possibility of moving on this offseason. Wilson's $37 million salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year and is also guaranteed for injury, according to Spotrac.

The move was reported by NFL Media and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter said it was to spark the offense and see what it has in backup Jarrett Stidham, though that seems to be just part of the story. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said the move has to do with the 2025 salary and the injury guarantee. Rapoport said the Broncos are benching Wilson for the final two games, not just this week.

At very least, the Broncos will keep their options open and not be boxed into Wilson's 2025 salary being guaranteed due to injury. That sets up a key offseason for the team.

What is Russell Wilson's future

Wilson hasn't been bad this season. But he has had some flat spots, including a rough start to a bad loss against the New England Patriots in Week 16 that practically eliminated the Broncos from the playoff race.

The Broncos aren't mathematically eliminated. They have a 7% chance to make it. Sitting Wilson now, with playoff hopes technically alive, says a lot about the team's thoughts on Wilson now, in 2024 and beyond.

Moving on from Wilson won't be easy. There's the matter of an $85 million dead cap hit if they cut Wilson, though that can be spread out if they designate him a post-June 1 release.

All eyes were on the Payton/Wilson relationship this season. Wednesday's big news is a likely verdict on how it will turn out.