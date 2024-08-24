Russell Wilson leads Steelers to touchdown in 2nd preseason game, appears to have won starting job

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson looks downfield during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

Russell Wilson only played one series for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his second start of the preseason. But even in limited action, he looked better than in his debut last week. Based on him playing only one series, it appears the Steelers coaching staff has decided he'll be the starting quarterback for Week 1.

In his first drive against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Wilson completed both of his passes for 26 yards. The highlight was a 32-yard pass down the left sideline to George Pickens. Cordarelle Patterson finished off the drive with a 31-yard run up the middle for a touchdown.

Wilson completed 2-of-2 passes for 26 yards. That was apparently all Steelers coaches needed to see before taking him out of the game. Had he been ineffective, perhaps Wilson would have played more. Yet maybe the plan was to play him for only one series, regardless of his performance.

Justin Fields took over on Pittsburgh's second series of the game and clearly opened up more possibilities with his mobility. He rolled out of the pocket, ran off right tackle for a first down and ran around left end at the goal line.

Fields also went 2-for-2 on his opening drive, hitting short passes that receivers turned into longer gains, leading to an eventual touchdown on a short, 35-yard drive following a fumble by Detroit's Hendon Hooker.

The Steelers' offense stalled on Fields' second possession, due largely to a mistimed snap on third down by center Zach Frazier while the quarterback was looking to his right. Fields recovered the fumble but was sacked for a four-yard loss.

Kyle Allen took over with 9:37 remaining in the second quarter and stayed in for the rest of the first half.

Summers sacking, had me a blast#PITvsDET | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/Whn8Bp2L28 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 24, 2024

Objectively, the Lions mostly played reserves on defense, which has to be considered in judging how well both Wilson and Fields played. Pittsburgh seemed more dynamic on offense with Fields under center, moving the pocket to take advantage of his ability to throw on the run and threaten Detroit with his rushing talent.

However, Fields wasn't terribly accurate from the pocket, missing some open passes while the Steelers' offensive line quickly broke down on some plays.

Several Steelers fans might object to Wilson apparently being the starting QB with such limited playing time during the preseason. But Pittsburgh likely didn't sign him to be a backup, even after trading for Fields and despite head coach Mike Tomlin saying there would be a competition for the position.

Presumably, Tomlin is going with Wilson's veteran experience – and perhaps calmer demeanor – over Fields' dual-threat ability to begin the season. Yet if Wilson plays as poorly as he did last season with the Denver Broncos, the Steelers have a strong alternate option to try.