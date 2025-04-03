Russ ruins historic game for Jokic, Steph looks refreshed, Draymond's issues with older era and Carmelo HOF

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Jason Goff react to Nikola Jokic’s historic performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as Russell Westbrook’s blunders that cost the Denver Nuggets the win.

Next, Vince and Jason discuss Stephen Curry’s stellar performance against the Memphis Grizzlies and who are the true contending teams in the Western Conference.

Later, Vince and Jason unpack Draymond Green’s comments about different eras in the NBA and give love to Carmelo Anthony for being named a first ballot Hall of Famer.

(1:29) Russ costs Nuggets the game

(9:36) Nikola Jokic an all-time great

(18:20) Steph Curry drops 52 on Memphis

(25:52) Western Conference Contenders

(38:29) Kevin Durant return to OKC?

(40:48) Draymond Green on different NBA eras

(51:27) Carmelo Anthony first ballot hall of fame

