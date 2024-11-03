Royals re-sign P Michael Wacha to 3-year, $51 million contract

Kansas City Royals v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Michael Wacha #52 of the Kansas City Royals in action during inter-league play against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 14, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

While several MLB players are taking the opt-out available in their contracts for free agency, pitcher Michael Wacha has agreed to a three-year, $51 milion deal with the Kansas City Royals.

The contract includes bonuses and a $14 million club option for a fourth year that could increase the deal's value to as much as $72 million, according to reports. (Kansas City could pass on the fourth-year option with a $1 million buyout, reports MLB.com.)

Coming back to KC!



We have agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a three-year contract with a club option for 2028. pic.twitter.com/kbGzSEyr0m — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 3, 2024

Wacha, 33, started 29 games for the Royals last season, compiling a 3.35 ERA (10th-best among American League starting pitchers), 145 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings, and a 13–8 record. By re-signing Wacha, Kansas City will bring back its top three starting pitchers from last season, along with Cole Ragans (3.14 ERA, 10.8 K/9) and Seth Lugo (3.00 ERA, 16–9).

The multi-year contract is the first Wacha has received since finishing six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and becoming eligible for free agency after the 2019 season. Since then, he has agreed to one-year contracts with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres before signing with Kansas City for the 2024 season.

The Royals expected Wacha to opt out of the second year of the two-year, $32 million contract he signed in December 2023. However, he preferred to stay with Kansas City and its excellent defense led by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., according to ESPN.

Additionally, Wacha signed with the Royals before the team tendered him a qualifying offer, meaning any team that signed him would have had to give up a compensatory draft pick. That likely would have affected several teams' willingness to sign him.

In 12 major league seasons, Wacha has accumulated a 3.89 ERA and 101–62 record in 278 appearances, with an average of eight strikeouts per nine innings. His best year was in 2017, when he made the National League All-Star team and finished 17–7 with a 3.38 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 181 1/3 innings.