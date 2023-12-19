Rockets' Dillon Brooks, Ime Udoka fined combined $60K for jawing at refs

Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and head coach Ime Udoka expressed their frustrations with referees during a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday night. Now they'll have to pay the league as punishment.

Udoka was fined $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official," while Brooks was cited $35,000 language and publicly criticizing the officiating, the league announced Tuesday.

The reactions at issue stemmed from a perceived missed call as the Rockets attempted to come back from a 125-116 deficit in the last minute of the contest. Brooks deflected a pass from Bucks forward Khris Middleton in the backcourt, and appeared to be pushed out of bounds as he kept the ball in play.

Referees didn't blow a whistle Brooks attempted to question the play. He was assessed a technical foul for doing so. In response, Udoka stormed onto the floor and directed words at the officials. Brooks continued shout toward referee Suyash Mehta, who was quick to call another technical, resulting in Brooks' ejection.

Udoka clearly didn't see any point in holding back either, pointing and shouting at the officials. He was ejected as well.

Dillon Brooks and Ime Udoka are ejected!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uyvUVh3Hn5 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 18, 2023

