Robert Morris CB pulls off wild one-handed rolling pick for early interception of the year candidate

A Robert Morris cornerback pulled off what could easily go down as the best interception of the season on Saturday night.

Right before halftime of the Colonials’ matchup with Utah State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, Robert Morris’ Rob Carter completely shut down the Aggies’ final drive to keep their halftime lead alive. Carter jumped up in front of the Aggies receiver deep down field and pulled in the ball with just his right hand while doing a full barrel roll. Just watch:

In case you missed it, check out this acrobatic interception by Rob Carter Jr. to end the half. #BobbyMo pic.twitter.com/EwE9XxXmk9 — RMU Football (@RMU_Football) September 1, 2024

Carter was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after completing the interception, as he spiked the ball and started celebrating immediately, but it didn’t make a difference. They still entered the locker room with the lead and Carter should take home the play of the day anywhere across college football.

Carter is in his second season with the Colonials this fall. He racked up 22 tackles in 10 games last season, which came after a two-year run at UVA Wise.

Utah State jumped up early on Saturday night after former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hit Kyrese White for a 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Colonials rallied back with a pair of touchdowns — first with a 40-yard grab from Cole Mitchell and then with a 31-yard run from Delvecchio Powell — in the second quarter to take their lead into the locker room. Utah State, however, rallied in the third with another deep 53-yard touchdown grab from White and then piled on with a 63-yard run from backup quarterback Bryson Barnes. That suddenly put them up 26-14.

Though there's plenty of football left to be played, and there's sure to be other interceptions that rival it in the coming months, Carter's pick will undoubtedly be right up there with the best of them in 2024.