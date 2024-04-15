Rob Gronkowski's first pitch before the Red Sox Patriots' Day game was typical Gronk

Rob Gronkowski Former New England Patriots NFL football player Rob Gronkowski reacts after spiking the ball instead of throwing it during the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Rob Gronkowski doesn't break character. Maybe there's no character to break.

Gronkowski is always in Gronk mode, even when throwing out the first pitch before a Boston Red Sox game. The former New England Patriots tight end took the mound on Monday morning to throw a first pitch before the team's annual Patriots' Day game, and he wasn't just throwing a normal lob up to the catcher.

Yep, he had a Gronk spike for the occasion.

Gronkowski was also the grand marshal for the Boston Marathon on Monday morning. He'll be a legend in that area forever after being a big part of the Patriots' dynasty, and also for his outsized personality.

Part of the Gronk experience was the Gronk spike after he scored a touchdown. He scored 93 during his amazing NFL career. Add one more Gronk spike to the baseball world.

