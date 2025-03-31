Richard Sherman says armed robbers broke into his home with his family inside

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Richard Sherman looks on from the set of the TNF on Prime pregame show prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Retired NFL defensive back Richard Sherman's home was robbed while his family was inside, the "Thursday Night Football" analyst said on social on Monday.

Sherman, who played 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posted screenshots and a video of the alleged perpetrators inside his Washington state home from Saturday, one day before his 37th birthday.

"House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift," Sherman wrote on X.

Another Video if anyone recognizes them or has any info please reach out pic.twitter.com/sY4lqLgTF7 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

Sherman wrote in replies to messages that police told him five homes were burglarized in his area and that these individuals went through his backyard and neighbors' fence and took a phone.

The homes of professional athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Luka Dončić and Mike Conley have been the target of of break-ins over the past several months.

The NFL and NBA issued security alerts to teams and players warning them to bolster their security systems, employ protective personnel and be cautious about showing homes and announcing whereabouts on social media.

League memos warned that theft rings, possibly organized international crime rings, were "primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches and luxury bags."

In February, Florida authorities charged seven Chilean men with stealing more than $2 million worth of valuable from the homes of professional athletes. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.