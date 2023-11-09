Republican debate live updates: 5 candidates trade barbs on Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars

The third Republican presidential debate is Wednesday night in Miami, where five candidates took the stage hoping to put a dent in the former President Donald Trump's seemingly insurmountable lead in the race.

Those candidates are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump has not participated in any of the Republican debates this year and has refused to sign a pledge to support the GOP’s eventual nominee. He is holding a counterprogramming rally in Hialeah, Fla.

The debate, which is being televised on NBC, began at 8 p.m. ET.

