Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) in action against the New York Knicks during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Washington Wizards are trading forward Deni Avdija to Portland Trail Blazers for guard Malcolm Brogdon and the No. 14 pick in Wednesday's draft, ESPN's Wojnarowski reports.

News of the trade broke in the hours leading up to the draft.

This is a developing story that will be updated.