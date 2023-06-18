Report: Wizards trade Bradley Beal to Phoenix Suns

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards Mar 18, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports - 20267434

After years of rumors, the Washington Wizards finally traded All-Star guard Bradley Beal. The team will send Beal to the Phoenix Suns, according to EPSN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2023

The trade comes roughly a year after the Wizards signed Beal to a five-year, $251 million extension. That extension also included a no-trade clause, which Beal waived to join Phoenix. Beal still has four years and $200 million plus remaining on his contract.

The move ends Beal's 11-year run in Washington. The team drafted Beal with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Beal showed plenty of promise early in his career, making the NBA's All-Rookie team after averaging 13.9 points during his first season in the league.

After a few solid years, Beal took his game to another level during the 2016-17 NBA season. He averaged 23.1 points and led the Wizards to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Beal maintained that production moving forward, and made the All-Star team in three of his next four seasons, averaging a career-high 31.3 points during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Beal has battled various injuries since then, though has remained an effective player when healthy. He missed time during the 2021-22 NBA season due to COVID-19 and a wrist injury. Beal was limited to 50 games last season with foot, hamstring and knee issues. Despite those injuries, Beal averaged 23.2 points over the past two seasons.