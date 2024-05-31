Report: Pelicans to defer Lakers' first-round pick in Anthony Davis trade until 2025

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Rob Pelinka, vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers now have a first-round pick that the team can use to add a young prospect or as a trade piece in an effort to add another star player.

The New Orleans Pelicans could have taken the Lakers' first-round pick this year, No. 17 overall, as part of the 2019 Anthony Davis trade. but opted not to do so. Instead, the Pelicans are opting to take the Lakers' selection in next year's draft, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 1 to inform the league of its decision.

ESPN Sources with @DraftExpress: The New Orleans Pelicans are planning to defer the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick until 2025, clearing the way for LA to select 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Pick conditions were part of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2024

The Lakers now have the No. 17 and No. 55 picks in the 2024 draft. New Orleans still has the No. 21 selection in the first round.

Deferring to next year is probably the smart move for New Orleans. The 2025 draft class is expected to be much more talented, led by Duke's Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper from Rutgers and French guard Nolan Traore. Regardless if the Pelicans are in position to take one of the top stars, the overall pool of talent will be deeper.

Yahoo Sports' NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek has Miami's Kyshawn George ranked as the 17th best player on her 2024 NBA Draft Big Board. In his freshman season with the Hurricanes, the 6-foot-8 guard averaged 7.6 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 41% on three-pointers.

In her latest mock draft, Peek projected Duke center Kyle Filipowski to go at the No. 17 selection. But that was presuming that the Pelicans would be making the selection.