Report: Ohio State finalizing deal with ex-Lions coach Matt Patricia to run Buckeyes' defense

Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Philadelphia Eagles coach Matt Patricia looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Ohio State has found a former NFL head coach to be its next defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN, the school is finalizing a deal with former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia to replace Jim Knowles after its national title-winning season. Knowles, a Pennsylvania native, left Ohio State to take the same position at Penn State and become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football.

Patricia most recently served as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He was the head coach of the Lions from 2018 through 2020 and the team went 13-29 in his tenure.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!