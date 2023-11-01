Report: NBA ends investigation into 76ers over James Harden's absence this season before Clippers trade

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers Oct 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden looks on during a timeout in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports - 21771473 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Now that he’s no longer in Philadelphia, the NBA’s investigation into James Harden and the 76ers is over.

The NBA’s investigation into the 76ers regarding Harden potentially violating the player participation policy this season ended on Tuesday, just hours after he was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. No penalty is expected to be handed down.

Harden was traded to the Clippers early on Tuesday morning in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr. and multiple draft picks. The Clippers were his preferred destination , though talks between the two teams reportedly paused when the regular season started last week.

Harden picked up the player option on his contract this past offseason with the expectation that he was going to be traded, but that didn't happen before the regular season kicked off. Harden also called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" at an event in China earlier this fall, which led to a $100,000 fine.

Harden then spent 10 days away from the 76ers during training camp, but he returned and tried to join them during their two-game road trip to start the season. Harden, though, was reportedly stopped from boarding the team plane by security . He joined the 76ers on their bench for their home opener on Sunday night, and was supposed to practice with them on Tuesday.

Now, though, he’ll move across the country and prepare to start his season there instead.

The NBA opened its investigation into Harden's absence from the 76ers' road trip in an effort to "determine whether an approved reason exists for his lack of participation." The league has a new player participation policy in place this season, which was made in an effort to keep the best players on the court — especially when it comes to nationally televised games. Harden is considered a "star player" under that policy, though there are exceptions built in, which is what the league was investigating.

It’s unclear if the NBA didn’t find any wrongdoing, or if the league simply stopped its investigation now that Harden is on the move like he wanted all along.

Either way, Harden is getting his fresh start with the Clippers.