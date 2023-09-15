Report: Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to 4-year, 48M extension

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on March 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed on a four-year, $48-million contract extension Friday, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 24-year-old's deal is fully guaranteed with contains a player option in the final year, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told Charania.

Vanderbilt joined the Lakers in February from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. He averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26 regular-season games with the last season. He was also a presence in the postseason, starting in 13 of those contests.

