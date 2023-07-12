Report: Jets, Aaron Rodgers will be focus of the latest 'Hard Knocks'

New York Jets Offseason Workout FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 9: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets attempts a pass as Zach Wilson #2 looks on during the team's OTA's at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

The NFL loves its drama, and there's no more drama-laden team heading into the 2023 season than the New York Jets. So it comes as no surprise whatsoever that the NFL and HBO Films have selected the Jets as the focal point of this year's version of "Hard Knocks," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This year's Jets squad features one of the most compelling, polarizing, talented, infuriating — choose your preferred descriptor — players in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers. How Rodgers meshes with the Jets' roster and infrastructure, and how the Jets mold themselves around Rodgers, will be one of the season's most fascinating stories. And now, through "Hard Knocks," we'll get an early look at the drama that will surely ensue.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!