Report: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to sign 1-year deal with New England Patriots

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Ezekiel Elliott has finally found a new team

Elliott will sign a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Elliott ran for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, his seventh with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old was released this past offseason.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

