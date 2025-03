SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Khyiris Tonga #95 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After a season with the Arizona Cardinals, nose tackle Khyiris Tonga is traveling east.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle is reportedly signing a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the New England Patriots, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tonga, a seventh-round draft pick out of BYU, started his career with the Chicago Bears in 2021, and has bounced around in the years since.